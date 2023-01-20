Prince Andrew 'perplexed' why he cannot use his 'HRH title again

Prince Andrew wants to have his HRH titles back, says insider.

Ephraim Hardcastle in his column for the Daily Mail wrote: "[Andrew] is said to be perplexed as to why he cannot again use the HRH title especially as he maintains that he has done nothing wrong.

"His trump card with mother was invariably: 'Innocent until proven guilty.'".

They tell the newspaper: "It is more likely that he will just start using it again in a low-key way to test the waters – should he get the King's consent."



He added: "A source says Charles is resisting stirring up trouble by formally announcing any change in Andrew's status. 'It is more likely,' whispers my mole, 'that he will just start using it again in a low-key way to test the waters – should he get the King's consent.'"