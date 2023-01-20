 
entertainment
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew 'perplexed' why he cannot use his 'HRH title again

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Prince Andrew wants to have his HRH titles back, says insider.

Ephraim Hardcastle in his column for the Daily Mail wrote: "[Andrew] is said to be perplexed as to why he cannot again use the HRH title especially as he maintains that he has done nothing wrong.

"His trump card with mother was invariably: 'Innocent until proven guilty.'".

They tell the newspaper: "It is more likely that he will just start using it again in a low-key way to test the waters – should he get the King's consent."

"His trump card with mother was invariably: 'Innocent until proven guilty.'".

He added: "A source says Charles is resisting stirring up trouble by formally announcing any change in Andrew's status. 'It is more likely,' whispers my mole, 'that he will just start using it again in a low-key way to test the waters – should he get the King's consent.'"

More From Entertainment:

Singer-songwriter David Crosby dead at age 81

Singer-songwriter David Crosby dead at age 81
Kate Middleton says Prince Louis is 'mad' about THIS sport

Kate Middleton says Prince Louis is 'mad' about THIS sport
Meghan Markle sister says Harry is 'underdeveloped' and 'shameless'

Meghan Markle sister says Harry is 'underdeveloped' and 'shameless'
Sophie Wessex was 'parted' from her 'newborn' daughter for THIS reason

Sophie Wessex was 'parted' from her 'newborn' daughter for THIS reason
Chrissy Teigen drops FIRST photo of baby girl, reveals her name: Read

Chrissy Teigen drops FIRST photo of baby girl, reveals her name: Read
King Charles five-word consolation to Harry when Diana passed away

King Charles five-word consolation to Harry when Diana passed away
BAFTA nominations: German 'All Quiet On The Western Front' gets most nods

BAFTA nominations: German 'All Quiet On The Western Front' gets most nods
Prince Harry made ‘silent plead’ to God after learning about Diana’s accident

Prince Harry made ‘silent plead’ to God after learning about Diana’s accident
King Charles described Harry as ‘work’ before going off to girlfriend Camilla

King Charles described Harry as ‘work’ before going off to girlfriend Camilla
King Charles'coronation will be no match for Queen Elizabeth's

King Charles'coronation will be no match for Queen Elizabeth's

Americans believe what Prince Harry wrote about Camilla?

Americans believe what Prince Harry wrote about Camilla?

Robert Pattinson lambasts deep fakes of himself on social media: 'It's terrifying'

Robert Pattinson lambasts deep fakes of himself on social media: 'It's terrifying'