Friday Jan 20 2023
BTS' J-Hope to drop his first solo documentary in February: Report

Friday Jan 20, 2023

BTS' J-Hope to drop his first solo documentary in February: Report

BTS member J-Hope is all set to release his own documentary.

On January 20, Soompi reported that the BTS star officially confirmed that he would be releasing his own documentary, titled J-Hope In The Box.

The documentary will feature never-before-seen footage from the process of creating his first official solo album Jack In The Box, as well as an inside look at the record's star-studded listening party.

J-Hope performed at Lollapalooza last year, becoming the first Korean artist to ever headline the main stage at a significant U.S. music festival. The documentary will also take audiences behind the scenes of that performance.

J-Hope In The Box will be made available on Weverse and Disney+ on February 17 at 5:00 PM KST.

