Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Ed Sheeran pays emotional tribute to late pal Jamal Edwards in new song

Ed Sheeran honoured his late friend and SBTV founder Jamal Edwards in an emotional new track a year after his tragic death.

The Perfect singer can be seen donning blue jumper and jeans while standing in a circle of lit candles as the music video opens.

"Yo Jam, this is a letter to you, it's been a while but it's been hard for me to get in the booth,” he croons. "Since we last spoke I've become a father of two trying to live life with a smile but that's been harder to do.

"Because all I want to do is talk about you, but these tears won't let me talk about you. We should have known that we'd be lost without you,” he adds.

Edwards, who was made an MBE for his services to music in 2014, passed away at age 31 on February 2022.

Following the death of the DJ and music entrepreneur, Sheeran took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with Edwards.

“I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say,” he captioned the post. “Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright.”

“He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return,” he added. “A star’s light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power.”

“I would not be here without him, professionally and personally,” the singer continued. “There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on.”

