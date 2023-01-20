Michelle Williams on speaking against gender pay gap in Hollywood: ‘proud moment’

Michelle Williams has recently talked about gender pay gap in Hollywood conversation during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday.



Michelle recalled that she was paid drastically less than her co-star Mark Walberg in 2019 movie All the Money in the World.

At the time, Michelle discussed about pay gap at a hearing in Washington DC which sparked conversation.

“It is amazing when you find yourself in the middle of something like that and realise everyone is looking to you,” she told host Graham.

Michelle stated, “It wound up being an incredible teaching moment because the disparity was so enormous it really shone a light on women being underpaid in the workplace.”

“I found myself as the person most able to talk about it and I think,” she continued.

Michelle remarked, “When I look back on my life that will be the moment, I am most proud of. I am very shy but found my voice to stand up and speak out.”

Michelle, who is busy promoting her new movie The Fabelmans, acknowledged Fox 21 studios for the backing, saying, “They understood that when you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value. And then where do they put that value? They put it into their work.”

“So, the next time a woman – and especially a woman of colour, tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her,” commented Michelle.

The actress added, “Believe her. Because one day, she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it.”