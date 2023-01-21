Camilla makes Kate Middleton parents enter from 'servants door' in Palace: Report

 
Camilla is elated over her Queen Consort title and is causing trouble for Kate Middleton.

A source close to the family tells OK! Magazine that King Charles' wife is 'gloating' over her new set of duties as she makes the Princess of Wales life 'miserble.'

The source also added that:"Carole and Michael visit Kensington Palace, they must enter the servants' entrance as it was "fitting and proper the Middletons use the servants entrance like the rest of the merchants" 

This comes months before Camilla will officially be crowned the Queen Consort to King Charles.

