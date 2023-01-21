Prince Harry says hearing about Princess Diana 'body' was 'punch in the throat'

Prince Harry admits he did not believe the truth about Princess Diana's death.



Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex reveals how the death of his beloved mother was traumatic information to take in.

"Hours after Pa left for Paris. Accompanied by Mummy’s sisters, Aunt Sarah and Aunt Jane," Harry describes the moment the Royal Family came to know about the former Princess of Wales demise.

"They needed to learn more about the crash, someone said. And they needed to arrange for the return of Mummy’s body. Body. People kept using that word. It was a punch in the throat, and a bloody lie, because Mummy wasn’t dead," Harry notes.

The Duke later reveals that he thought Diana staged her own death to escape from the paparrazi.