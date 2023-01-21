Here’s why Emilia Clarke won’t be watching ‘House of the Dragon’

Emilia Clarke, also known as the Mother of Dragon from HBO’s popular show Game of Thrones, cannot bring herself to watch the spinoff series House of the Dragon.

Clarke has starred as Daenerys Targaryen on all eight seasons of HBO’s show. In an interview with Variety, she shares why she hasn’t been able to get her eyes on its prequel series House of the Dragon, which premiered in August.

“It’s too weird. I’m so happy it’s happening. I’m over the moon about all the awards… I just can’t do it,” said Clarke.

The actress, 36, compared it to the feeling of an awkward ‘school reunion’ which you weren’t even a part of.

She explained, “It’s so weird. It’s so strange. It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s how it feels. I’m avoiding it.”

House of the Dragon took home the Golden Globe for Best Television Series - Drama on January 10, 2023, something that, coincidentally, Game of Thrones was never able to do despite being nominated five times, according to E! News.

However, Clarke isn’t the only one hesitant to watch the prequel series. In October 2021, Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow, told Insider, “I think to see people get into outfits and costumes, that resemble what we wore for all those years, and it [has] the same music and style and tone, but not be in it is always going to feel. There's going to be a rawness there.”