Melon reveals list of top 100 most popular 2022 K-pop songs

Melon shared the list of the top 100 most-popular K-pop songs in 2022 on Friday.

Even though 2023 has already introduced several fantastic songs, Korea's streaming service has not forgotten to honor the top 100 songs of the last year.

Check out the list of the top 100 K-pop songs of 2022:

1. IVE’s “LOVE DIVE”

2. (G)I-DLE’s “TOMBOY”

3. MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok’s “Drunken Confession”

4. MeloMance’s “Love, Maybe”

5. Lim Young Woong’s “Love Always Run Away”

6. IVE’s “ELEVEN”

7. BIGBANG’s “Still Life”

8. GyeonseoYeji and Jeon Gunho’s “If You Lovingly Call My Name”

9. PSY’s “That That” (produced by and featuring BTS’ Suga)

10. BIG Naughty’s “Beyond Love” (featuring 10CM)

11. Lee Mujin’s “Traffic Light”

12. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s “INVU”

13. sokodomo’s “Merry-Go-Round” (featuring Zion.T, Wonstein and produced by Slom)

14. Red Velvet’s “Feel My Rhythm”

15. NewJeans’s “Hype Boy”

16. Jay Park’s “GANADARA” (featuring IU)

17. NewJeans’s “Attention”

18. IVE’s “After LIKE”

19. Kyoungseo’s “Dear my X”

20. WSG Wannabe Gaya-G’s “At That Moment”

21. BE’O’s “LOVE me”

22. aespa’s “Next Level”

23. BE’O’s “Limousine” (featuring MINO) (Prod. GRAY)

24. IU’s “Drama”

25. IU’s “Strawberry Moon”

26. Sung Si Kyung’s “Every moment of you”

27. Juho’s “without me”

28. MSG Wannabe M.O.M’s “Do you want to hear”

29. Joosiq’s “Think About You”

30. BTS’s “Dynamite”

31. WSG Wannabe 4FIRE’s “I Missed You”

32. Choi Ye Na’s “SMILEY” (featuring BIBI)

33. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s “Weekend”

34. LE SSERAFIM’s “FEARLESS”

35. BTS’s “Butter”

36. BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom”

37. Kassy’s “Always love you”

38. Kyoungseo’s “Shiny Star (2020)”

39. Zico’s “New Thing” (produced by Zico, featuring Homies)

40. BE’O’s “Counting Stars” (featuring Beenzino)

41. Paul Kim’s “Every Day, Every Moment”

42. Lee Mujin’s “When it snows” (featuring Heize)

43. Lim Young Woong’s “Trust in Me”

44. D-Hack and PATEKO’s “OHAYO MY NIGHT”

45. IU’s “Hold my hand”

46. BTS’s “Permission to Dance”

47. Lim Young Woong’s “Our Blues, Our Life”

48. MSG Wannabe M.O.M’s “Foolish Love”

49. Younha’s “Event Horizon”

50. GOT the beat’s “Step Back”

51. IU’s “Celebrity”

52. (G)I-DLE’s “MY BAG”

53. aespa’s “Savage”

54. TWICE’s Nayeon’s “POP!”

55. 10CM’s “Gradation”

56. Tophyun’s “Horangsuwolga”

57. IU’s “LILAC”

58. BTS’ “Spring Day”

59. BE’O’s “Suddenly”

60. aespa’s “Dreams Come True”

61. AKMU’s “How can I love the heartbreak, you’re the one I love”

62. BOL4’s “Love story”

63. Basick’s “Meeting is easy, parting is hard” (featuring Leellamarz, produced by TOIL)

64. Homies’ “Siren Remix” (featuring UNEDUCATED KID, Paul Blanco)

65. Joosiq’s “Baby I Need You”

66. An Nyeong’s “Haeyo (2022)”

67. IU’s “Blueming”

68. MAKTUB’s “The Eternal Moment”

69. STAYC’s “RUN2U”

70. MeloMance’s “Go Back”

71. ITZY’s “SNEAKERS”

72. Brave Girls’ “Rollin'”

73. Heize’s “HAPPEN”

74. NewJeans’s “Cookie”

75. Lim Young Woong’s “If We Ever Meet Again”

76. Girls’ Generation’s “FOREVER 1”

77. IU’s “Winter Sleep”

78. BLACKPINK’s “Shut Down”

79. (G)I-DLE’s “Nxde”

80. Oh My Girl’s “Dun Dun Dance”

81. 10CM’s “Drawer”

82. aespa’s “Illusion”

83. Jaurim’s “Twenty-five, twenty-one”

84. LE SSERAFIM’s “ANTIFRAGILE”

85. Kassy’s “Don’t wanna leave tonight”

86. AKMU’s “NAKKA” (with IU)

87. Jessi’s “ZOOM”

88. aespa’s “Girls”

89. Crush’s “Rush Hour” (featuring BTS’s J-Hope)

90. Kim Seung Min’s “My Pleasure Is That You Ride The Bentley”

91. MAMAMOO’s Wheein’s “You, you”

92. BTS’s “Yet To Come”

93. BTS’s V’s “Christmas Tree”

94. Lim Young Woong’s “Rainbow”

95. Tei’s “Monologue”

96. MAKTUB’s “To You My Light” (featuring Lee Raon)

97. Wonstein’s “Your Existence”

98. B1A4’s Sandeul’s “Slightly Tipsy”

99. BIBI’s “Maybe If”

100. Jung Dong Ha’s “I Still Love You”