Travis Scott done with Kylie Jenner’s ‘diva-like attitude,’ no chance of reconciliation

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reportedly parted ways because the rapper had had enough of the reality TV star treating him like an assistant.

The Love Galore hitmaker grew tired of always “begging” the Kylie Cosmetics owner for some “romantic time” and decided to quit.

An insider spilt to Heat Magazine that Scott “was complaining to his friends for a while that the passion had died from the romance.”

“He got tired of begging for any romantic time and everything being on Kylie’s schedule, like he was this glorified assistant,” the source explained.

The insider went on to say that Kylie “heard about him flirting with other women and suspected it went further than that.”

“Even though they had just been talking about marriage, they took a break over the holidays and she’s now kicked him out and wants very little to do with him.”

As for Travis, “He says he’s done with Kylie’s diva-like attitude and constant sense of entitlement,” the insider said.

“The trust on both sides has been wavering for a while and they were both getting bored and restless to the point it was making them miserable.”

Before concluding, the source shared that it seems like this time the exes will not be reconciling even though it has happened in the past.