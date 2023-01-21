Brooke Shields details about her sexual assault in new documentary Pretty Baby

Brooke Shields has recently dished out details about the sexual assault for the first time in Lana Wilson’s new two-part documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.



The documentary, which was premiered on Friday at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, showed Brooke being assaulted in her early 20s when she wanted to re-start her acting career after taking a break from the public eye to attend Princeton University.

“I had heard there was a movie being made, and I was in consideration. It was the first time since college that any interested was sort of expressed [in me],” she recounts in her documentary.

She revealed that she had met this person before, and he was always “nice” to her.

But the mood of her first meeting abruptly changed midway through the meal, and she quickly began looking to make an exit,” stated Brooke.

The “attacker” ensured that he would get a cab for her so Brooke followed up to his hotel room.

“I was uncertain what to do. I don't want to go over to the phone, because it's not my phone. I don't want to sit down, because I'm not staying,” she recalled.

Shuddering at the thought, Brooke remembered her “assaulter re-emerged after a while and without clothes”.

“I just absolutely froze. I thought ‘My one ‘No’ should have been enough. Stay alive and get out,” remarked Brooke.

During the assault, Brooke added she had “disassociated” herself from her body, “an experience she'd had earlier in her career on the set of the 1981 Franco Zeffirelli movie Endless Love.

After the assault ended, Brooke could not fathom what happened with her at the time.

“The next thing I know, the door is open and the person says, ‘I'll see you around. ‘I just said 'Yeah,' and walked out, went down in the elevator and got my own cab. I cried all the way to my friend's apartment,” explained Brooke.

Nevertheless, Brooke shared that she later confronted her assaulter in a letter, saying that her trust was “blown up”.

“I wanted to erase the whole thing from my mind and body and just keep on the path that I was on. The system had never once come to help me. So, I just had to get stronger on my own,” she added.