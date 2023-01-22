Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to release Archie’s birthday pic on King Charles coronation?

 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to release Archie’s birthday pic on King Charles coronation?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to release son Archie’s birthday pictures to the press to compete for headlines with King Charles coronation, royal fans believe.

Archie’s birthday falls on the same day, May 6, King Charles will be crowned officially.

Commenting on the Page Six report titled: “King Charles reportedly scrapping ‘outdated’ coronation outfit,” one fan said, “The coronation takes place on Archie's birthday. Since Harry and Meghan don't bother to take the kids anywhere, they seem to get in the way of things, if they choose not to attend, that will probably be their excuse.”

Reacting to it, another fan commented, “They will release Archie's bday pic to the press to compete for headlines with Charles's coronation.”

The coronation weekend for King Charles will feature a star-studded concert, nationwide "big lunch" and volunteering initiative as well as the traditional ceremony and royal processions, Buckingham Palace announced late Saturday.

