King Charles says final goodbye to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

Soon after the announcement of King Charles III's coronation plan last night, royal fans and commentators have begun to speculate on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attendance at the event.



Some believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's presence at the King's coronation seems to be unlikely as Meghan and Harry don't want to face the public wrath by going against their claims about the royals.

A palace source has also claimed that the monarch has decided to say final goodbye to his younger son Harry and won't force him to attend the coronation.



Harry and Meghan have made persistent attacks on the palace to damage the royal family in the name of truth in their interviews, shows and the Dukes' memoir Spare. After their bombshells the couple won't even dare to attend the event. If they do so it would surely be a big defeat to the Sussexes and undermine all their claims about the Firm.

If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are invited to attend the coronation they won't be allowed to join the King and Queen Consort on the balcony alongside other royals.

Previously, Harry issued an ultimatum to the King after a series of devastating attacks on the royal family. To a question about their appearance at the coronation the Duke said there was “a lot that can happen between now and then”.

Meghan' hubby issued a six-word ultimatum to the palace, saying: "The ball is in their court."

There are also rumours that King Charles could relinquish the throne to his elder song Prince William.