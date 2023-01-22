 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Zoey Deutch gives beau Jimmy Tatro a kiss as she turns up for support at the 'Theater Camp' premiere party

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Zoey Deutch gives beau Jimmy Tatro a kiss as she turns up for support at the Theater Camp premiere party

Zoey Deutch gave boyfriend Jimmy Tatro a kiss on the cheek as they attended the star-studded Theater Camp Premiere Party in style.

On Saturday, January 21, Zoey Deutch bundled up in a black outfit, matching her boyfriend, who was cast in the comedic film as Troy, as she came to support him at the premiere party during the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

As per Daily Mail, Zoey, who is the daughter of Back To The Future alum, Lea Thompson, recently enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime getaway to Antarctica with Jimmy and other celebrity pals, such as Nina Dobrev.

Zoey look elegant in a pair of high-waisted, black slacks along with a black velvet corseted top that was tucked into the waist of the stylish pants.

She layered her fitted look with a long, black duster coat and added a fuzzy black hat, partially covering her blonde locks that hung down past her shoulders in elegant curls.

The Something from Tiffany's actress completed her chic ensemble with a pair of black, heeled boots and red painted nails.

The beauty was snapped sharing a sweet kiss on her boyfriend's cheek as they posed for a quick photo session together, causing the comedian to flash a big smile.

The actor donned a thick, black turtleneck sweater along with pin-striped gray slacks, covered by a large, fuzzy black coat. 

