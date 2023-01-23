Prince Harry told to walk behind Diana coffin for public ‘sympathy’

Prince Harry reveals how he was asked to walk behind his mother’s coffin for the sake of optics.



The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’ adds how his uncle, Charles Spencer, fought against the Palace officials to not let him and Prince William go through a traumatic day alone.

“Several adults were aghast. Mummy’s brother, Uncle Charles, raised hell. You can’t make these boys walk behind their mother’s coffin! It’s barbaric. An alternative plan was put forward. Willy would walk alone. He was fifteen, after all. Leave the younger one out of it. Spare the Spare,” he notes.

Harry adds in his book: “This alternative plan was sent up the chain. Back came the answer. It must be both princes. To garner sympathy, presumably. Uncle Charles was furious. But I wasn’t. I didn’t want Willy to undergo an ordeal like that without me. Had the roles been reversed, he’d never have wanted me—indeed, allowed me—to go it alone.”