Monday Jan 23 2023
Anne Hathaway recalls shocking Q & A session with press

Monday Jan 23, 2023

Anne Hathaway has just taken a trip down memory lane and recalled a conversation with a journalist who was curious to see if she’d describe herself as a “good girl or bad”.

The Q&A in question occurred during a promotional campaign for her film Eileen.

This was around the time Hathaway had just started her career as an actress.

At the time a journalist went as far as to ask her about the ‘good vs bad girl’ quip.

“... I just remembered, one of the very first questions I ever got asked when I started acting, which meant, you know, I had to do press, was, 'Are you a good girl or a bad girl?'” Hathaway recalled. “I was 16. And my 16-year-old self wanted to respond with this film.”

“And so though I did not know that when I read the script, I think part of me hoped for this exact moment.”

Check it out Below:


