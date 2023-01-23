 
Monday Jan 23 2023
Kylie Jenner sparks massive backlash after posing with lion head at PFW

Monday Jan 23, 2023

Kylie Jenner shocked fans with her latest fashion statement she donned at the star-studded Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week.

The Kardashian diva, 25, turned heads as she stepped out with a huge lion head attached to her black dress and leaving fans stunned.

Kylie, sported the huge stuffed accessory as she posed while heading into the venue on Monday. The fake animal cut-off head was sewn to the front of a chic figure-hugging black velvet dress that had a stylish strapless design.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was sure to catch the eyes on onlookers with the huge accessory as she arrived at the show.

However, many of her fans have been criticizing her for the controversial look, as some slammed her outfit as "cruel" and "twisted."

One internet user wrote, "I feel sick at the thought this lion head is real." Another added, "Damn she pulled such a look yesterday and then this trash."

Kylie jetted to Paris at the weekend for the French capital's annual Fashion Week.

