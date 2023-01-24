 
Luv Ranjan reveals why he often portray females as 'antagonists' in his films

Luv Ranjan's next film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' is slated to release on March 8

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan, who is widely known for making rom-coms, opens up why his films always portray females as antagonists.

His films namely; Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and now Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, all these films have female actresses playing the negative role.

The audience often thought about the same and now the Luv has finally revealed his school of thought. He added: “Aur bhi filmmakers hain jo ‘ladki seedhi hai ladka chaalu hai’ ke space mein acchi films bana rahe hain. As a filmmaker I need to have a certain novelty in my films and for my audience."

“Film mein jab tak ek negative aur ek positive force na ho tab tak film audience ko engage nahi karegi, it’s purely a creative decision to have a female playing a negative character in my films."

In his latest film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen playing a negative role in the trailer. His last film Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety featured Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha where Nushratt played the role of a villain.

TJMM marks Luv Ranjan’s first film after five years. Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the lead role in this rom-com. He played a similar rom-com role in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The movie also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in significant roles, reports News18. 

