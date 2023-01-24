King Charles’ new head driver is Queen Consort Camilla’s former bodyguard

FileFootage

King Charles III’s new head driver is revealed to be Queen Consort Camilla’s former bodyguard amid a recent shake-up of Buckingham Palace staff.



Mark Andrews, who served the Royal Family for 20 years’ headed Queen Consort’s police protection team until he retired last year.

Mark however returned to the royal role as Charles’ head driver Tim William’s retiring, reported The Sun.

Former Scot Yard commander told the publication: “He is clearly trusted and highly regarded by them, but there is the added importance of security, especially with the coronation coming up.”

The insider told the site that Mark is really loyal to the royal family as he would 'jump in front of a flying bullet' to protect the family if needed.