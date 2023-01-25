 
Kaia Gerber talks about her 'Nepo baby' status: 'won't deny the privilege'

Kaia Gerber joined in on the Nepo baby debate.

The up and coming supermodel, who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, acknowledged the role her parents have played in her success in her modelling career.

However, she maintained that when it came to acting, and landing the job, it was her own hard work.

“I won't deny the privilege that I have,” Kaia told Elle magazine in a new interview. “Even if it’s just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for.”

“No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone’s kid. That just isn’t how art is made, and what I’m interested in is art,” she added. “Yes, nepotism is prevalent, but I think if it actually was what people make it out to be, we’d see even more of it.”

Gerber joked, though, that her mom has told her that if she could “call and book a Chanel campaign,” it would be for herself and not her child.

“But I also have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with,” she concluded.

The nepotism debate began after New York magazine’s Vulture viral cover story was published on Friday, December 23nd, 2022, about the privilege that celebrities with famous parents have.

In the story, the magazine touches on several nepotism babies — successful children of already-famous people who had a leg up in becoming successful — in Hollywood.

