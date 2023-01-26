 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Michael Bublé reflects on his son’s cancer diagnosis: ‘lost my alter ego’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Michael Bublé reflects on his son’s cancer diagnosis: ‘lost my alter ego’
Michael Bublé reflects on his son’s cancer diagnosis: ‘lost my alter ego’

Michael Bublé has recently explained how his eldest son’s cancer diagnosis “changed” him in a big way and lost his “alter ego”.

In a new interview with Red magazine, the Canadian singer discussed about his nine-year-old son Noah’s diagnosis and how it impacted his life at the time.

“That, of course, changed me in a big way – it changed what mattered to me, it changed how I saw life,” said the crooner.

According to the publication, the singer’s son was reportedly diagnosed with cancer at the age of three in November 2016. However, after treatment, he was all-clear the following year.

Reflecting on the difficult days, Michael noted, “For most of my life as an entertainer and, especially on stage, I’d become my alter ego.”

The singer continued, “I’d become the superhero I always wanted to be.”

“Then my wife and I went through this unthinkable thing, and I lost that alter ego,” he added.

Talking about his relationship with wife during difficult time, Michael mentioned, “More than anything, my wife and I understand that each other's fulfilment is important.”

“I'm not saying we’re perfect – nobody is – but we both have that understanding,” he commented.

Michael explained, “I won't be touring for certain months next year because she'll be filming a movie, and so I'll be Daddy on set, and then she'll do the same for me.”

“We don't care what we do – being together is the goal,” he concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Nia Long address working with Eddie Murphy and ‘black movies’ remarks

Nia Long address working with Eddie Murphy and ‘black movies’ remarks
Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals she wants young cast to feel safe on Wolf Pack set

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals she wants young cast to feel safe on Wolf Pack set
Sharon Stone breaks her silence on facing misogyny from ‘big male stars’ in Hollywood

Sharon Stone breaks her silence on facing misogyny from ‘big male stars’ in Hollywood
Andrew Tate’s views on choosing the right ‘social circle’: Read

Andrew Tate’s views on choosing the right ‘social circle’: Read
Chelsea Handler’s opens up about taking diabetes drug Ozempic ‘unknowingly’

Chelsea Handler’s opens up about taking diabetes drug Ozempic ‘unknowingly’
Tom Hanks receives ‘valuable acting advice’ from A Man Called Otto director

Tom Hanks receives ‘valuable acting advice’ from A Man Called Otto director
Maybe I Do star Richard Gere shared his thoughts on marriage

Maybe I Do star Richard Gere shared his thoughts on marriage
Margot Robbie recalls requesting ‘Babylon’ director to ‘tone down’ drugs volume

Margot Robbie recalls requesting ‘Babylon’ director to ‘tone down’ drugs volume

Prince Harry 'in the driving seat' not Meghan Markle, claims royal author

Prince Harry 'in the driving seat' not Meghan Markle, claims royal author
'Kanye West is a danger to my children'

'Kanye West is a danger to my children'
Kanye West snaps at paparazzi, blames them for medication

Kanye West snaps at paparazzi, blames them for medication
Priyanka Chopra shares real story behind her matching tattoos with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shares real story behind her matching tattoos with Nick Jonas