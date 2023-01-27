 
entertainment
Friday Jan 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Phoebe Waller-Bridge on 'Indiana Jones 5' role, 'it's dream come true moment'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Phoebe Waller-Bridge on Indiana Jones 5 role, its dream come true moment
Phoebe Waller-Bridge on 'Indiana Jones 5' role, 'it's dream come true moment'

Phoebe Waller-Bridge got candid about her role in the upcoming, much-awaited movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The Fleabag star, 37, will be playing Indy's wayward goddaughter Helena in the upcoming installment of the popular franchise.

Phoebe revealed her character is "mysterious but charming" and, while coming across as "the girl next door, she's also "a grifter."

The British actress said, "It's a dream come true to appear in an Indiana Jones movie — and to work alongside Harrison Ford. It was a very easy part to say yes to."

Phoebe further shared, "making the film was everything I could have hoped for, with a chance to work on my own stunts and action sequences."

"If the script said throw yourself on to the back of a vehicle, I threw myself on to the back of a vehicle!" she added.

James Mangold's directorial stars Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones and Mads Mikkelsen in pivotal roles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hit the theaters on June 30, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Pamela Anderson divulges on 'frisky' meetings with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the London embassy

Pamela Anderson divulges on 'frisky' meetings with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the London embassy
Tobey Maguire hints at possible return as ‘Spider-Man’ in fifth movie

Tobey Maguire hints at possible return as ‘Spider-Man’ in fifth movie
Jimmy Kimmel reflected on first night of show as it completes 20 years

Jimmy Kimmel reflected on first night of show as it completes 20 years
Gigi Hadid and Tan France to co-host and judge Netflix’s ‘Next in Fashion’

Gigi Hadid and Tan France to co-host and judge Netflix’s ‘Next in Fashion’
Jennifer Lopez posts hilarious video of Jennifer Coolidge sneaking into her hotel room

Jennifer Lopez posts hilarious video of Jennifer Coolidge sneaking into her hotel room

Elton John concert cancelled as torrential rains, flash floods lash Auckland

Elton John concert cancelled as torrential rains, flash floods lash Auckland
Gerard Pique’s mom did her best to save her son, Shakira's relationship

Gerard Pique’s mom did her best to save her son, Shakira's relationship
Gerard Pique receives heat from Shakira’s fans over Clara Chia Marti photo

Gerard Pique receives heat from Shakira’s fans over Clara Chia Marti photo

‘Gladiator’ sequel filming ‘delays’ after Paul Mescal extends run at West End

‘Gladiator’ sequel filming ‘delays’ after Paul Mescal extends run at West End

'Friends' star Maggie Wheeler created 'Janice laugh' to survive 'funny' Matthew Perry

'Friends' star Maggie Wheeler created 'Janice laugh' to survive 'funny' Matthew Perry

Channing Tatum says he’d never lie to daughter about his past job

Channing Tatum says he’d never lie to daughter about his past job
King Charles coronation: ‘100 days to go’

King Charles coronation: ‘100 days to go’