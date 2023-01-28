Reason behind King Charles decision to kick Andrew out of Buckingham Palace explained

The reason behind King Charles' decision to kick Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace could be his accuser Virginia Giuffre's upcoming book.

According to reports, Giuffre, who accused Andrew of raping her when she was youn, is expected to publish her own memoir after signing a book deal believed to be worth millions.

Carole Lieberman, a psychiatrist who specialises in sexual abuse cases told Express.co.uk.that the two recent revelations could be related.

She said, "First of all, as a forensic psychiatrist, I'm shocked that the settlement agreement between Giuffre and Prince Andrew didn’t include a clause that would prevent her from making money by writing a book. Giuffre’s upcoming book is probably the reason King Charles just kicked Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace."

According to the British media, Giuffre agreed to a multi-million-pound settlement with the Duke signing a one-year agreement.