 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 28 2023
By
Reuters

Rick Astley sues rapper Yung Gravy over ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ soundalike

By
Reuters

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Rick Astley sues rapper Yung Gravy over ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ soundalike
Rick Astley sues rapper Yung Gravy over ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ soundalike

Rick Astley has sued the rapper Yung Gravy over a song that borrowed heavily from the British singer's signature "Never Gonna Give You Up," claiming that the new song illegally used an impersonator who imitated Astley's distinctive baritone.

The complaint filed on Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court said Yung Gravy's 2022 song "Betty (Get Money)" violated Astley's right of publicity by featuring the singer Popnick, who imitated Astley's voice so well that listeners thought Astley was actually singing.

"In an effort to capitalize off of the immense popularity and goodwill of Mr. Astley, defendants ... conspired to include a deliberate and nearly indistinguishable imitation of Mr. Astley's voice," the complaint said. "The public could not tell the difference."

Astley's lawsuit seeks "millions of dollars" in damages, as well as profits from "Betty."

Among the defendants are Yung Gravy, whose real name is Matthew Hauri, and his record label, Universal Music Group's Republic Records.

More From Entertainment:

Nick Offerman to star in Netflix series 'The Umbrella Academy' season 4

Nick Offerman to star in Netflix series 'The Umbrella Academy' season 4
‘The Last of Us’ will officially return for season 2, HBO confirms

‘The Last of Us’ will officially return for season 2, HBO confirms

Netflix confirms renewal of seventh season of 'Somebody Feed Phil'

Netflix confirms renewal of seventh season of 'Somebody Feed Phil'

Rihanna drops Super Bowl teaser donning latest sporty Savage X Fenty collection

Rihanna drops Super Bowl teaser donning latest sporty Savage X Fenty collection
Kanye West lands in trouble after he allegedly grabbed and threw woman’s cellphone

Kanye West lands in trouble after he allegedly grabbed and threw woman’s cellphone
Jimmy Kimmel wants to set up Jennifer Aniston, Bill Hader for romantic date

Jimmy Kimmel wants to set up Jennifer Aniston, Bill Hader for romantic date
Hilary Duff reveals why she hasn't watched 'Laguna Beach'

Hilary Duff reveals why she hasn't watched 'Laguna Beach'
Madonna biopic was scrapped because of her ‘circus antics’ on social media?

Madonna biopic was scrapped because of her ‘circus antics’ on social media?
'Biggest villain' Prince Harry’s face is a ‘paintball target’

'Biggest villain' Prince Harry’s face is a ‘paintball target’
Tom Brady lost 15 lbs during his divorce with Gisele Bündchen: Report

Tom Brady lost 15 lbs during his divorce with Gisele Bündchen: Report
Shakira to shade ex Gerard Pique with another diss track?

Shakira to shade ex Gerard Pique with another diss track?