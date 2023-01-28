 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 28 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ camaraderie with ‘tabloid press’ is ‘noxious’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

File Footage

King Charles has just been called out for attempting to maintain his camaraderie with ‘tabloid press’ which is reportedly ‘noxious’.

Sociologist Zeynep Tufekci issued this claim in her most recent opinion piece for the New York Times.

There, she started by writing, “What could Charles and Camilla think they are conveying by maintaining a camaraderie with a tabloid press that has behaved so noxiously to members of their own family, with articles that have been so ugly, and even racist?”

“For years, royals have had to fend off tabloid attacks. But the vitriol that has been applied to Meghan, and the double standard to which she has been subjected, is palpable.”

“Once, after avocado toast was served at a lunch she hosted, The Daily Mail ran a story with the headline ‘How Meghan’s Favourite Avocado Snack — Beloved of All Millennials — Is Fuelling Human Rights Abuses, Drought and Murder’.”

“The Daily Express similarly proclaimed, ‘Meghan Markle’s Beloved Avocado Linked to Human Rights Abuse and Drought, Millennial Shame’. The same tabloids ran approving stories associating Prince William and Princess Kate with avocados, with no mention of human rights abuses.”

More From Entertainment:

Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick starrer ‘A Simple Favor’ to return for sequel

Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick starrer ‘A Simple Favor’ to return for sequel
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari moving to new neighbourhood in hopes of privacy

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari moving to new neighbourhood in hopes of privacy

Prince Harry set to attend ‘Uplift’ conference ahead of King Charles coronation

Prince Harry set to attend ‘Uplift’ conference ahead of King Charles coronation
Jennifer Lopez had a near-death experience while filming ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Jennifer Lopez had a near-death experience while filming ‘Shotgun Wedding’
Brooklyn Beckham bashed for using expensive ingredients during cost-of-living crisis

Brooklyn Beckham bashed for using expensive ingredients during cost-of-living crisis
Katy Perry regrets not working with Billie Eilish on ‘Ocean Eyes’

Katy Perry regrets not working with Billie Eilish on ‘Ocean Eyes’
Wrexham’s Hollywood owners sprinkle stardust on FA Cup

Wrexham’s Hollywood owners sprinkle stardust on FA Cup
Kim Kardashian poses with former prisoners as she continues prison reform work

Kim Kardashian poses with former prisoners as she continues prison reform work
Chase Sui Wonders faked PDA with Pete Davidson to show they’re ‘strong romantic couple’

Chase Sui Wonders faked PDA with Pete Davidson to show they’re ‘strong romantic couple’
Elton John ‘heartbroken’ after concert in Auckland cancelled

Elton John ‘heartbroken’ after concert in Auckland cancelled
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West attend North and Saint’s basketball match

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West attend North and Saint’s basketball match
Film academy launches probe after surprise Oscars nomination

Film academy launches probe after surprise Oscars nomination