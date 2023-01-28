 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez had a near-death experience while filming ‘Shotgun Wedding’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Jennifer Lopez had a near-death experience while filming ‘Shotgun Wedding’
Jennifer Lopez had a near-death experience while filming ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Jennifer Lopez shared a dangerous stunt that brought her face-to-face with a near-death experience.

In a BuzzFeed Celeb video where the cast of Lopez's new movie, Shotgun Wedding, plays ‘Who’s Who?’ the singer and actress recounted the time she "almost went over" a cliff while filming the action rom-com.

When asked, "Who's most likely to nail a stunt on the first take?" Lopez, 53, responded, "Me and Josh [Duhamel] got pretty good at it."

"I don't know if I've nailed anything on the first take," Duhamel, 50, quipped.

"Really? I feel like we got pretty good," Lopez assured her costar. "Especially when we were handcuffed together and we had to do all that crazy stuff."

Lopez then admitted that experience she had, "Except for the one time I almost went over the cliff. That was that wasn't fun."

Her co-stars began to inquire if that was true. Lopez then said it was.

"So, you know how in that scene where my dress was caught on the wheel? One time it got caught in the wheel, and I was going over, and I'm looking at Josh. I'm like, 'Josh, Don't let me go, please!' " she explained, reaching her hand out to rehash the event.

"He's like, 'I got you! You go, we go!' " she concluded. "Scary as f---."

Co-produced by Lopez, Shotgun Wedding is a romantic comedy that follows Lopez and Duhamel portraying a bride and groom bringing their families together for a destination wedding.

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham bashed for using expensive ingredients during cost-of-living crisis

Brooklyn Beckham bashed for using expensive ingredients during cost-of-living crisis
Katy Perry regrets not working with Billie Eilish on ‘Ocean Eyes’

Katy Perry regrets not working with Billie Eilish on ‘Ocean Eyes’
Wrexham’s Hollywood owners sprinkle stardust on FA Cup

Wrexham’s Hollywood owners sprinkle stardust on FA Cup
Kim Kardashian poses with former prisoners as she continues prison reform work

Kim Kardashian poses with former prisoners as she continues prison reform work
Chase Sui Wonders faked PDA with Pete Davidson to show they’re ‘strong romantic couple’

Chase Sui Wonders faked PDA with Pete Davidson to show they’re ‘strong romantic couple’
Elton John ‘heartbroken’ after concert in Auckland cancelled

Elton John ‘heartbroken’ after concert in Auckland cancelled
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West attend North and Saint’s basketball match

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West attend North and Saint’s basketball match
Film academy launches probe after surprise Oscars nomination

Film academy launches probe after surprise Oscars nomination
Hilary Duff reveals she and ex Joel Madden are neighbours: ‘It’s lovely’

Hilary Duff reveals she and ex Joel Madden are neighbours: ‘It’s lovely’
What was Meghan Markle’s first secret message to Prince Harry?

What was Meghan Markle’s first secret message to Prince Harry?
Claire Foy reveals THIS ‘The Crown’ actor inspired her for season 5 cameo

Claire Foy reveals THIS ‘The Crown’ actor inspired her for season 5 cameo
David Beckham, Tom Brady enjoy Pizza night during adorable ‘Daddy Daughter Dates’

David Beckham, Tom Brady enjoy Pizza night during adorable ‘Daddy Daughter Dates’