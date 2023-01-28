Cruz Beckham to follow ‘chef’ brother Brooklyn’s footsteps after Miami outing?

Cruz Beckham left everyone surprised after showcasing his skills in the kitchen as he treated his family with a delicious pizza on their recent outing in Miami.

David Beckham, on Thursday, shared glimpses of his 17-year-old son preparing a meal for the family at Miami Slice pizzeria where the staff showed him how to make his custom pizza.

The former football legend, 47, filmed Cruz's attempt and shared it on his Instagram Stories, with the kitchen staff applauding him when he finally put his prepared pizza in the oven.

Cruz was seen putting the sauce and cheese on the dough with a worker in the restaurant heard telling him that his attempt was 'lookig good'.

The internet reacted to the videos, saying that Cruz’s elder brother Brooklyn Beckham, who is aspiring chef, should have taken some notes at cooking from his younger brother.

David was impressed with the venue as he said the pizza was among the best he had ever tasted.

The Beckhams’ family was joined by American footballer Tom Brady, who brought along his daughter Vivian, 10, who he shares with ex Gisele Bundchen, on the outing.