New evidence shows Prince Andrew's photo with Virginia Giuffre is not fake

A viral picture featuring Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre has been found to be genuine by Mail on Sunday.

According to the publication, the original photo has a date stamp on the reverse that shows it was created on March 13, 2001, or three days after Giuffre is believed to have met Andrew.

It said the photo was created at Walgreens, a major US pharmacy chain.



The well-known picture shows Andrew holding Giuffre by the arm in the Mayfair residence of disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty of sex trafficking.

The report comes days after Maxwell said that she is "sure" the image is fake while speaking from a US prison.



Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages over the sex scandal.

According to the British media, King Charles has decided to kick Andrew out of Buckingham Palace.