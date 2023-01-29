‘Wednesday’ star Gwendoline Christie hints at reprising Principal Weems in season 2

 
Warning: spoilers ahead for Wednesday season 1.

Netflix hit series Wednesday has been officially confirmed for season two and much to fans’ surprise, Gwendoline Christie has hinted at reprising Principal Larissa Weems’ role.

Gwendoline, who plays Principal Weems in The Addams Family spinoff, hoped she could return for future episodes despite her character meeting a tragic end at the hands of Laurel (Christina Ricci) in the season finale.

The headmistress of Nevermore Academy may return with her story in the upcoming second season of the hit series.

In a new interview with Digital Spy, the Game of Thrones star, 44, teased that Larissa could be back.

“We haven’t seen her put in the ground, have we?” she remarked, laughing as her interviewer replied, “Very, very true.”

Jenna Ortega portrayed Wednesday’s life was saved by her long-deceased ancestor, ‘normie’ Tyler (Hunter Doohan) turned out to be a Hyde, and one of the lead character’s relatives is a disembodied Hand.

Following the renewal announcement, Jenna, 20, also expressed her gratitude to all of the fans that had tuned in from around the world.

“Thanks to everyone who made this upcoming season possible. This has all been pretty surreal,” the You actress said.

