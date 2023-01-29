Prince Harry warned ‘snowflakes don’t like people' who freeze out others

File Footage

US snowflakes have reportedly rejected Prince Harry and prefer the same mistress they demonized for destroying Diana’s marriage.



This revelation has been brought to light by royal author Amanda Platell, in her piece for the Daily Mail.

Platell believes, Newsweek’s poll about the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s popularity showcased such a collapse that “Meghan is now less liked in the States than Queen Camilla.”

This is believed to be “a devastating verdict given that Americans canonised Princess Diana and demonised the mistress who destroyed her marriage.”

“But it gets even worse. Not only is Meghan more likely to be viewed negatively than positively today by other women, the couple’s approval rating has fallen among the 18 to 24 year-olds to whom they most pander. Even snowflakes don’t like people who freeze out their own families.”