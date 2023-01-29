 
Philadelphia bids goodbye to Jerry Blavat, thousands attend funeral

DJ Jerry Blavat's funeral at the Cathedral Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul in Philadelphia had a mass attendance.

"My man, pots, and pans, claps your hands, clap your hands. We are united today with those words," said former Action News anchor Jim Gardner, reading Kimmel's family letter.

Blavat was known as "the Geator with the Heater" and "the Boss with the Hot Sauce." He brought generations together through his music.

The American DJ's funeral was turned into a life celebration.

"He planned it. He planned the whole thing. This is exactly what he wanted, he wanted a celebration," said Phyllis Kaminski, the sister of Blavat's longtime partner, Keely.

Top singer Dionne Warwick made the eulogy in front of a jam-packed crowd.

"He just had such a wonderful soul, and that joy that he brought out with his music and his radio station was pure," said Heather Acard, another sister of Keely.

Others who attended were fans who felt a deep connection to him.

"He was just so fun. When we went to his dances and stuff, he was just a regular kind of guy. He'd be out there dancing with us," said Sandy Moore from Levittown.

Blavat breathed his last on Friday, January 20. He was 82 years old.

