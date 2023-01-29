Prince William’s Welsh Rugby Union: CEO quits amid allegations of ‘toxic culture’

Prince of Wales, Prince William seemingly faced a new major blow as the chief executive officer of the Welsh Rugby Union resigned on Sunday amid allegations of a "toxic culture" at the organization.



Prince William has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) is responsible for all levels of the game throughout Wales, from community clubs at the grass roots all the way through to the national team.

Steve Phillips stepped down after a documentary aired allegations of misogyny, racism and homophobia at the WRU.

Former Olympic hurdler and Wales wing Nigel Walker has taken over as caretaker CEO, warning of an "existential crisis" for Welsh rugby.

"It is with a huge amount of regret that I have decided to hand in my resignation," said Phillips in a statement issued by the WRU.

"I have always had the best interests of Welsh rugby at the heart of my every action and thought, but have come to the conclusion that it is now time for someone else to lead the way." (Web Desk/AFP)