Rob Gronkowski says Tom Brady had no clue he would suggest dating Sally Field

Rob Gronkowski talked about his suggestion for Tom Brady to date Sally Field in a recent interview and shared that Tom had no idea he would recommend Sally as a potential girlfriend, as reported by Fox News.

Rob shared that he was just messing with Tom and having fun with him but his reaction to Rob's suggestion was hilarious because he had no idea that Rob would say something like this.

Rob said, "He had no clue that I was going to come at him like that when I was on his podcast. Obviously, I was just messing around, poking some fun at him."

Tom's former teammate Rob earlier shared that Sally could be a potential match for his friend following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Rob said, "Tom, have you been considering dating Sally Field after that Oscar worthy-performance or what?"

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno starred together in 80 For Brady.