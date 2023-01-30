Prince Harry says ‘future King’ William ‘plotted revenge’ after King Charles anger

Prince Harry is shedding light on his love-hate relationship with Prince William.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he often fought with his elder brother when they lived together.

Harry begins: “When no other boys around, no other common enemies, Willy and I would turn on each other. It happened most often in the back seat while Pa drove us somewhere.

“Once, in Scotland, on the way to the River Spey, we started scuffling, and soon were in a full scrap, rolling back and forth, trading blows,” Harry narrates.

He adds: “Pa swerved to the side of the road, shouted at Willy to get out. Me? Why me? Pa didn’t feel the need to explain. Out. Willy turned to me, furious. He felt I got away with everything. He stepped out of the car, stomped to the backup car with all the bodyguards, strapped himself in. (We always wore seatbelts after Mummy’s disappearance.) The convoy resumed. Now and then I peered out the back window. Behind us, I could just make out the future King of England, plotting his revenge,” Harry recalls in the book.

This comes as reports suggest William’s anger over his younger brother revealing private details about their life in his memoir.