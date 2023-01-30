Prince Harry felt he was 'bad son' to Diana for enjoying trips with King Charles

Prince Harry describes his guilt as he took solo trips with King Charles back in the day.



The Duke of Sussex recalls how he once went on a skiing trip with His Majesty while at the same time missing his late mum.

He writes: “I loved skiing and I was good at it. But once Mummy was in my thoughts, I was buried under my own private avalanche of emotions. And questions. Is it wrong to enjoy a place that Mummy despises? Am I being mean to her if I have fun today on these slopes? Am I a bad son for feeling excited to get on the chairlift W alone with Pa?”

He further reveals how he went on to question himself.

“Will Mummy understand that I miss her and Willy but also enjoy having Pa briefly to myself? How would I explain any of this to her when she returned?” he thought.

Harry lost his mother, Princess Diana, in a 1997 car accident. The former Princess of Wales passed away from the sustained injuries from her car crash in Paris.