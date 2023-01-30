 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry felt he was 'bad son' to Diana for enjoying trips with King Charles

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Prince Harry describes his guilt as he took solo trips with King Charles back in the day.

The Duke of Sussex recalls how he once went on a skiing trip with His Majesty while at the same time missing his late mum.

He writes: “I loved skiing and I was good at it. But once Mummy was in my thoughts, I was buried under my own private avalanche of emotions. And questions. Is it wrong to enjoy a place that Mummy despises? Am I being mean to her if I have fun today on these slopes? Am I a bad son for feeling excited to get on the chairlift W alone with Pa?”

He further reveals how he went on to question himself.

“Will Mummy understand that I miss her and Willy but also enjoy having Pa briefly to myself? How would I explain any of this to her when she returned?” he thought.

Harry lost his mother, Princess Diana, in a 1997 car accident. The former Princess of Wales passed away from the sustained injuries from her car crash in Paris.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry says ‘future King’ William ‘plotted revenge’ after King Charles anger

Prince Harry says ‘future King’ William ‘plotted revenge’ after King Charles anger
Alan Cumming is speaking out on returning his British Honour: 'It's complex'

Alan Cumming is speaking out on returning his British Honour: 'It's complex'
Andrew Tate lashes out at 'communist' Romania over justice system

Andrew Tate lashes out at 'communist' Romania over justice system

King Charles lost the royal ally who was capable of dealing with Harry and Meghan

King Charles lost the royal ally who was capable of dealing with Harry and Meghan

Future of the Monarchy is more uncertain than ever amid Harry's revelations, Andrew's scandals

Future of the Monarchy is more uncertain than ever amid Harry's revelations, Andrew's scandals
Hilary Duff says she is proud of costar Jennifer Coolidge

Hilary Duff says she is proud of costar Jennifer Coolidge
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could put King Charles coronation on 'ticking time bombs'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could put King Charles coronation on 'ticking time bombs'
Nia Long says she will never reveal her crush

Nia Long says she will never reveal her crush
Katie Price reunites with ex-fiancé Carl Woods?

Katie Price reunites with ex-fiancé Carl Woods?
Tom Brady spends quality time with children: Check out the sweet photos he shared

Tom Brady spends quality time with children: Check out the sweet photos he shared
Steven Spielberg reveals the Cemetery Scene on 'Schindler’s List' was to prove 'Everything In The Movie Was True'

Steven Spielberg reveals the Cemetery Scene on 'Schindler’s List' was to prove 'Everything In The Movie Was True'
Rob Gronkowski says Tom Brady had no clue he would suggest dating Sally Field

Rob Gronkowski says Tom Brady had no clue he would suggest dating Sally Field