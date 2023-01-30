 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘not remorseful’ and ‘deserves no forgiveness’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

File Footage

An expert has just clapped back against Prince Harry and believes the ‘lavish prince’ should not get an invitation to King Charles’ coronation because he shows ‘no signs of being remorseful’.

Author Stephen Glover made this admission in his most recent piece for the Daily Mail.

Mr Glover believes, “There's no evidence that Harry is remotely contrite. More books, and doubtless further television interviews and self-serving documentaries, lie ahead, and neither Harry nor his wife shows any sign of intending to desist.”

In light of this, “It is surely unimaginable, though, that this could happen without an assurance from Harry and Meghan that their broadsides will cease for good — and it seems extremely unlikely that such an undertaking will ever be given by the vengeful Sussexes.”

At the end of the day, “Charles is not simply a loving father. He is also our sovereign, who is aware that he must sometimes look beyond the personal feelings of members of his family to consider the interests of the monarchy.”

“For Harry's attacks haven't simply damaged members of the Royal Family. There has been wider collateral damage to the institution, which, with breathtaking arrogance and presumptuousness, Harry says he has a 'responsibility' to reform.”

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham joins son Cruz at Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira Miami wedding

David Beckham joins son Cruz at Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira Miami wedding
Prince Harry receives fresh backlash for 'direct, fierce, vengeful attacks' on royal family

Prince Harry receives fresh backlash for 'direct, fierce, vengeful attacks' on royal family
Prince William snubs call of Prince Harry for talks amid reports of peace deal

Prince William snubs call of Prince Harry for talks amid reports of peace deal
Jennifer Lopez's reaction over ex-husband Marc Anthony's fourth wedding

Jennifer Lopez's reaction over ex-husband Marc Anthony's fourth wedding
Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet to be removed from the line of succession?

Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet to be removed from the line of succession?
Anne Hathaway groovy dance drives the internet nuts

Anne Hathaway groovy dance drives the internet nuts
Naughty Boy president casts doubt on 'The Last of Us 3'

Naughty Boy president casts doubt on 'The Last of Us 3'
Actor Annie Wersching loses battle to cancer, dies at 45

Actor Annie Wersching loses battle to cancer, dies at 45
When Angelina Jolie said she's less inclined to 'feel' for Shiloh than her adopted kids

When Angelina Jolie said she's less inclined to 'feel' for Shiloh than her adopted kids

Jane Fonda talks ‘slapping scene’ with Jennifer Lopez in ‘Monster-in-Law’

Jane Fonda talks ‘slapping scene’ with Jennifer Lopez in ‘Monster-in-Law’
Gerard Pique girlfriend hiding in parents' home after Shakira diss track

Gerard Pique girlfriend hiding in parents' home after Shakira diss track