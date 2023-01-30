Drake and his son Adonis pose in matching outfits at mum’s birthday party

Drake has been enjoying his best life as a father while spending time with his 5-year-old son Adonis.

The 36-year-old rapper offered fans a glimpse into his joyous weekend with a series of photos with his son and mother Sandi Graham.

Dressed up in a grey suit and white shirt, the little munchkin had a gleeful time with Drake who also rocked a similar outfit. The Grammy-winning performer complimented his look with various sparkling articles of jewellery.



In one of the photos, the power-duo appeared to pose for a cheeky click in a photo booth.

Moreover, the Find Your Love singer also paid a touching tribute to his mum on the occasion of her birthday.

“Thank you mama for the 9 months you carried me through…all the pain and suffering. No one knows the pressure you bear just only you…give you all my love,” he wrote.