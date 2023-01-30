 
entertainment
By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Tammy Knickerbocker says missing daughter Lindsey Knickerbocker is alive

Tammy Knickerbocker shared an update on her missing daughter Lindsey Knickerbocker in her recent media interaction and shared that Lindsey is alive but she is unaware of where her daughter is and who she is with, as reported by Fox News.

Tammy said, "She (Lindsey) has called me but really won't tell me where she is. Thank God with all the amazing help she is alive. Still worried about where she is and the guy that is with (her). Working on some plans hopefully to get her out."

Tammy's other daughter Megan also wrote on Facebook, "Has anyone seen her? Last contact was January 9th and she was scared for her life. No one has heard from her since. Absolutely gone without a trace.... her name is Lindsey and she's 5'5 and 110lbs, brown eyes and blonde hair and 34yrs old."

Lindsey was last seen on January 9 in Las Vegas after being released from jail for allegedly assaulting an officer for taking her dog. 

