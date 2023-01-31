Jennifer Lopez trolled for hanging out with Kim Kardashian: ‘Only one with no talent’

Jennifer Lopez was trolled for clicking selfies with reality TV megastar Kim Kardashian as fans say the actor “lost” their respect.

The Marry Me actor took to Instagram to show her fans the snaps from the Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary.

"Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia’s 25th anniversary,” the Hollywood beauty captioned the picture featuring her with Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey.

Fans of the singer-actor were not happy to see Lopez and Kardashian together as one wrote, "Anytime there is a Kardashian it ruins the photo. I’m so over them."

"You just lost my respect. Stay away from the Kardashian,” one user penned while one commented, "Kardashian. Good lord. The only one with no talent at the table. Not sorry.”



"Jlo & Oprah worked hard to be where they are, can’t say the same about the other person in the picture-if the truth hurts,” one wrote.

However, others bashed the ladies over their heavily filtered images. "Those filters are on high demand in these pics," one person said.

"I really wish celebrities wouldn’t overuse the filters. With all this wealth and power, yet they still feel like they need a filter… what’s the message you’re sending to the rest of us?” one wrote.