 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez trolled for hanging out with Kim Kardashian: ‘Only one with no talent’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Jennifer Lopez trolled for hanging out with Kim Kardashian: ‘Only one with no talent’
Jennifer Lopez trolled for hanging out with Kim Kardashian: ‘Only one with no talent’

Jennifer Lopez was trolled for clicking selfies with reality TV megastar Kim Kardashian as fans say the actor “lost” their respect.

The Marry Me actor took to Instagram to show her fans the snaps from the Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary.

"Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia’s 25th anniversary,” the Hollywood beauty captioned the picture featuring her with Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey.

Fans of the singer-actor were not happy to see Lopez and Kardashian together as one wrote, "Anytime there is a Kardashian it ruins the photo. I’m so over them."

"You just lost my respect. Stay away from the Kardashian,” one user penned while one commented, "Kardashian. Good lord. The only one with no talent at the table. Not sorry.”

"Jlo & Oprah worked hard to be where they are, can’t say the same about the other person in the picture-if the truth hurts,” one wrote.

However, others bashed the ladies over their heavily filtered images. "Those filters are on high demand in these pics," one person said.

"I really wish celebrities wouldn’t overuse the filters. With all this wealth and power, yet they still feel like they need a filter… what’s the message you’re sending to the rest of us?” one wrote.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix unveils list of January 2023's trending shows

Netflix unveils list of January 2023's trending shows
Michael Jackson son Prince reacts as his cousin bags role to play his father in biopic

Michael Jackson son Prince reacts as his cousin bags role to play his father in biopic

Prince Edward feuding with his brother King Charles III ahead of coronation?

Prince Edward feuding with his brother King Charles III ahead of coronation?
Kate Middleton’s future plans disclosed: ‘key focus for rest of her life’

Kate Middleton’s future plans disclosed: ‘key focus for rest of her life’
Jason Segel optimistic about doing cameo in ‘How I Met Your Father’

Jason Segel optimistic about doing cameo in ‘How I Met Your Father’

Pamela Anderson get candid about why she divorced ex Rick Salomon

Pamela Anderson get candid about why she divorced ex Rick Salomon
List of shows leaving Netflix in February 2023

List of shows leaving Netflix in February 2023
Ashton Kutcher says there were no sparks between him, Mila Kunis on ‘That ‘70s Show’

Ashton Kutcher says there were no sparks between him, Mila Kunis on ‘That ‘70s Show’
Meghan Trainor to welcome baby no. 2 with husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor to welcome baby no. 2 with husband Daryl Sabara

Prince William steps out in support of Kate Middleton

Prince William steps out in support of Kate Middleton
Meghan Trainor is writing a book detailing her motherhood journey

Meghan Trainor is writing a book detailing her motherhood journey
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actress Cindy Williams dies at 75

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actress Cindy Williams dies at 75