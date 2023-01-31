Shahnawaz Dahani goes 'back to school'

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani poses while seated in a classroom with students during a visit to his primary school in Larkana on January 31, 2023. — Instagram/@ShahnawazDahani

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani Tuesday visited his primary school in Larkana where he met students and teachers.

Dahani, who hails from the city, took to Twitter to share his trip to his alma mater where he had studied till the sixth standard.

The 24-year-old cricketer shared that after his father couldn’t afford to pay his school fee, he had to switch to the Government Pilot School, Larkana.

Dahani wrote about completing his matriculation from the government school and pursuing higher studies at Commerce College Larkana, where he acquired a bachelor's in Commerce degree.

The fast bowler tweeted photographs from his visit and also wrote about his meeting with teachers and students at the school deeming it an “honour”.

In the photographs, Dahani can be seen interacting with students while seated in classrooms, signing autographs for his young fans in the schools, and posing with them holding special posters made for him.

The young cricketer is known for his friendly nature with fans and for being a sport both on and off the field.

Donning the Multan Sultans jersey, Dahani will be next seen playing on the field in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League which will take place between February 13 and March 19, 2023, at four different venues across the country.

He also shared his excitement to participate in the mega cricket tournament in Pakistan in a tweet.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Dahani wrote: "Hahaha! Don't stop me now."



