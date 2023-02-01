 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's brand 'not founded on them as humanitarian leaders'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Megan Markle and Prince Harry, who relinquished their roles as working members of the Royal Family in 2020, have been accused of founding their brand on 'never-ending family misery'.

A royal commentator has claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given around 40 hours of interviews since they relocated to the US, many of which have seen them launch a series of accusations against their royal relatives.

Daniela Elser wrote for news.com.au: "One Washington Post writer worked out that the Sussexes have given and undertaken approximately 40 hours of interviews and media engagements since arriving in the US."

She continued: "For the Duke and Duchess in 2023, their brand is not founded on them as humanitarian leaders but on the never-ending, multiverse of family misery that is Harry and Meghan versus the House of Windsor."

"I suppose it comes down to the fact that their charitable work does not feel like the defining force in terms of their public image," Elser added.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle mocked for 'not being invited' to Oprah Winfrey's birthday

Meghan Markle mocked for 'not being invited' to Oprah Winfrey's birthday

Princess Diana's unseen letters reveal shocking details about her divorce from King Charles

Princess Diana's unseen letters reveal shocking details about her divorce from King Charles
Ashton Kutcher reveals he felt like a 'failure' after divorce from Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher reveals he felt like a 'failure' after divorce from Demi Moore
Pamela Anderson says watching her life story on Netflix is emotional

Pamela Anderson says watching her life story on Netflix is emotional
Brandi Glanville gives 'unwanted' kisses to Caroline Manzo during shooting

Brandi Glanville gives 'unwanted' kisses to Caroline Manzo during shooting
Queen Camilla channels Kate Middleton in bright red outfit as she visits Lille Barracks

Queen Camilla channels Kate Middleton in bright red outfit as she visits Lille Barracks
Rupert Grint says Harry Potter cast still trying to figure out what life looks like

Rupert Grint says Harry Potter cast still trying to figure out what life looks like
Kate Middleton shares her thoughts about Prince William's Valentine's Day gift

Kate Middleton shares her thoughts about Prince William's Valentine's Day gift
Jessie James Decker opens up on finding a balance between family and career

Jessie James Decker opens up on finding a balance between family and career
Rupert Grint reflects on playing Harry Potter role for a decade: ‘suffocating’

Rupert Grint reflects on playing Harry Potter role for a decade: ‘suffocating’
Ashley Judd explains why she has returned to trauma therapy

Ashley Judd explains why she has returned to trauma therapy
Marc Maron speaks in favour of To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough

Marc Maron speaks in favour of To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough