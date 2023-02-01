Drew Barrymore says ‘Ever After’ changed the way she ‘saw the world’

Drew Barrymore reflected on her decades-long career and recalled a defining moment that changed everything for her.

The actress, 47, was promoting Netflix Kids’ animated series, Princess Power, on Monday, January 30, 2023, which she executive producers alongside friend and Today’s Savannah Guthrie, via Entertainment Tonight.

During the conversation, Barrymore talked about a role in her early 20s that inspired change in her.

“I know creative things have done that for me in my life, not only when I was a kid but when I was in my early 20s. I did Ever After. I was like, ‘I don’t think I would be the same person without giving a spin on what we think a princess is supposed to be’,” Barrymore said.

She added later that Ever After came to her during a formative period in her life.

“I was in my early 20s and then I was trying to start a company and wanted to tell stories and make films and that particular messaging that you can rescue yourself and you don’t have to wait to be rescued is definitely the thing that set me up best in my life," Barrymore credited, “and I don't know who I would be honestly without it. It changed the way I saw the world.”

The actress shared this is the kind of positive influence she wants young boys and girls to have.

“We just need to be told a change of narrative. That can change our lives. It happened to me and if any little girls or little boys are watching [Princess Power] and feel like they can, how amazing is that?” she expressed.

“People are having a connection with this type of story and if you just give a green light or some confidence or a you can do this or a symbol or a show or a character that makes you believe you can, it can change the trajectory of your life.”