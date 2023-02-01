 
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
Prince Andrew branded 'entitled buffoon' amid bid to restore reputation

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Prince Andrew has been branded an ‘entitled buffoon’ and a ‘one-man PR disaster’ by a royal commentator as he looks set to launch a campaign to restore his shattered reputation.

The disgraced Duke of York found himself exiled from public life as a royal after he was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, who he claimed to not know yet paid millions to in settlement money.

Writing for The Sun, royal commentator Clemmie Moodie reacted to reports of Prince Andrew planning to stage a comeback with a purported $100 million lawsuit against Giuffre.

Moodie said: “As has always been the case with this entitled buffoon, Andrew — who reminds us daily precisely how little an expensive education can get you — is a walking, talking, one-man PR disaster.”

“Long before any of us gave two hoots about the planet, this was a man racking up Air Miles faster than you could say “Virgin Atlantic”. His car-crash BBC interview with Emily Maitlis surely constitutes the most misguided foray into British ¬television of all time.”

“And, however much Andrew might protest his innocence, however much he might insist he’s a wronged man, the fact is he benefitted, financially or/and otherwise, from his friendship with the late US billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein,” Moodie also wrote in her takedown of the Duke of York.

