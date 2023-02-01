Megan Fox says she ‘made’ Machine Gun Kelly when she was 4-year-old

File Footage

Megan Fox revealed she believed she “manifested” her lover and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly when she was four-year-old.



The Transformers star said the Bloody Valentine hitmaker, whose real name is Colson Baker, is the exact replica of hers.



“He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was 4. I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him,” she told Glamour.

“My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me,” Fox added.

Fox went on to reveal that Kelly wanted to quit Midnight in the Switchgrass, but only decided to do it to meet her back in March 2020.

“He says that,” she shared. “And I do believe even the day before, he was trying to basically quit the movie, and his best friend, Rook, his drummer, and then also his manager, Ashleigh, were both like, ‘But your scenes are with Megan Fox.’ And he was like, ‘F – – k it! I’ll get on the plane.’”

Fox said admitted during the interview that she knew she was “going to be in so much trouble” when she discovered her co-star in the film is Kelly.

“I didn’t know why I was taking the movie. I just knew I needed to do it for some reason. And then when I was at the table read, there was still one character that hasn’t been cast,” Fox said.

“And I asked, “Who was playing that character?” And they were like, “Oh, it’s Machine Gun Kelly.’ I kind of knew the name, but didn’t, so I’m looking it up, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to be in so much trouble…'” she recalled.