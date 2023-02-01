 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian seems tensed as she poses with Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Kim Kardashian seems tensed as she poses with Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey
Kim Kardashian seems tensed as she poses with Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey 

Kim Kardashian wanted to steal the limelight at the lavish star-studded birthday of Oprah Winfrey, revealed expert.

Speaking to The Sun, the body language expert Patti Wood claimed that the reality TV megastar looked awkward in controversial images from the event as she couldn't control the photographer.

Wood said that in bid to be the center of attention at the lavish candlelit party, Kardashian could be seen clenching her fist and tensing up her stiff body.

Analyzing the snaps, the expert shared, "In the photo where Kim and J-Lo are talking behind Oprah's back, J-Lo feels very comfy and has her lower hand placed on Oprah's back.”

"But Kim's showing a little bit of tension because her hand is in a tense semi-fist,” she added. "I'm only seeing that fist between them and it could be because Kim is badmouthing someone.

"She's talking about something she doesn't like or doesn't feel safe with,” she continued. "In the image where Kim's taking the photo, she wants to be the center of attention."

Following the event, the Marry Me star dropped the selfie on her Instagram with Kardashian and Wilde, whereas, the Skims founder cropped J.Lo out of the image when she shared it on her handle.

"She wants to put it on social media but didn't manage to get herself between the two of them, which would have been a normal Kim move," revealed Wood.

"Otherwise, in the image where Kim and J-Lo are pouting, they look like they're saying, 'I'm going to make myself look skinny and do the playful thing I do for selfies all the time.'

"And in the group photo, she can't control that as it wasn't her photograph. In those instances, I always see the tension in her."

More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique girlfriend taken to hospital as she suffers anxiety attack after Shakira song

Gerard Pique girlfriend taken to hospital as she suffers anxiety attack after Shakira song
Emily Ratajkowski kept her wedding ring after Sebastian Bear-McClard divorce

Emily Ratajkowski kept her wedding ring after Sebastian Bear-McClard divorce

Skylar Grey hints at new music with Rihanna and Eminem

Skylar Grey hints at new music with Rihanna and Eminem
Meghan, Harry notably absent from Oprah Winfrey’ birthday bash

Meghan, Harry notably absent from Oprah Winfrey’ birthday bash
Superman, Batman and Swamp Thing to anchor DC’s revamped movie and TV slate

Superman, Batman and Swamp Thing to anchor DC’s revamped movie and TV slate
Mila Kunis didn’t like Ashton Kutcher for 2 years before falling in love with him

Mila Kunis didn’t like Ashton Kutcher for 2 years before falling in love with him

Nicola Peltz’s father suing wedding planners for quitting after 9 days

Nicola Peltz’s father suing wedding planners for quitting after 9 days
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s loyalty to King Charles hailed

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s loyalty to King Charles hailed
Spotify CEO laments $230 million loss months after Meghan Markle podcast

Spotify CEO laments $230 million loss months after Meghan Markle podcast
Prince William tells food bank workers ‘too much nattering’ going on with Kate Middleton

Prince William tells food bank workers ‘too much nattering’ going on with Kate Middleton
Ashton addresses Danny Masterson’s assault charges: ‘I’m not the jury’

Ashton addresses Danny Masterson’s assault charges: ‘I’m not the jury’
Megan Fox says she ‘made’ Machine Gun Kelly when she was 4-year-old

Megan Fox says she ‘made’ Machine Gun Kelly when she was 4-year-old