Wednesday Feb 01 2023
Pete Davidson debuts new bald head look: Check it out

Pete Davidson debuted a newly shaved look at the New York Knicks Game at the Madison Square Garden.

On Tuesday, January 31, Pete Davidson debuted a bald head, while sitting courtside to watch the game between Daily Show alum Jon Stewart and comedian Hasan Minhaj.

As per People, Davidson, 29, was dressed in a cosy grey tracksuit, white T-shift, and accessorized his look with gold chains and a pair of black shades.

The new look comes after the comedian was vacationing in Hawaii with rumored girlfriend, Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders.

