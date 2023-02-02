 
Prince Harry had great time with Kate Middleton in 'pointing fingers' at William

Prince Harry is opening up about his first impression of meeting Prince William's girlfriend, Kate Middleton.

The now Princess of Wales had a striking impact on her brother-in-law, as she dressed him up for a royal party.

Speaking about the presence of Kate, Harry writes in memoir: "She was carefree, sweet, kind. She’d done a gap year in Florence, knew about photography, art. And clothes. She loved clothes. Her name was Kate. I forget what native or colonial thing she was wearing to the party, but with her help Willy had chosen for himself some kind of…feline outfit."

He continues: "He tried it on for us and he looked like a cross between Tigger and Baryshnikov. Kate and I had a great time pointing our fingers at him and rolling around on the floor. It was ridiculous, especially in a three-way mirror. But ridiculous, they both said, was the point of the upcoming party."

This comes as Prince Harry alongside wife Meghan Markle released their Netflix docuseries.

