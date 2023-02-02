 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry says Chelsy Davy's parents were best 'in-laws' from ground up

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Prince Harry recalls meeting girlfriend Chelsy Davy’s parents.

Few months into their relationship, the Duke of Sussex’s former girlfriend took him to see her mother and father in Cape Town.

Speaking about the experience, Harry fondly calls the couple best ‘in-laws’ one could ever have.

He writes in ‘Spare’: “She invited me to come back to Cape Town, meet her parents. I did. And liked them instantly. They were impossible not to like. They enjoyed funny stories, gin and tonics, good food, stalking. Her father was bear-sized, broad-shouldered, cuddly, but also a definite alpha. Her mother was petite, an amazing listener, and a frequent bestower of epic hugs.

Harry then adds: “I didn’t know what the future held, I didn’t want to put any carts before any horses, but I thought: If you designed in-laws from the ground up, you couldn’t do much better than these guys.”

Harry and Chelsy broke up in 2010 six years after they first started dating in Cape Town.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ignores Hilaria Baldwin after Alec Baldwin charged in 'Rust' shooting

Meghan Markle ignores Hilaria Baldwin after Alec Baldwin charged in 'Rust' shooting

King Charles' action against Andrew likely to strengthen Eugenie's bond with Prince Harry

King Charles' action against Andrew likely to strengthen Eugenie's bond with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donate $3 million

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donate $3 million

Ozzy Osbourne cancels UK, Europe tour over poor health

Ozzy Osbourne cancels UK, Europe tour over poor health
Pamela Anderson discusses about Julian Assange’s ‘wrongful incarceration’ in new memoir

Pamela Anderson discusses about Julian Assange’s ‘wrongful incarceration’ in new memoir
Cara Delevingne takes a dig at her age in a rib-tickling video: Watch

Cara Delevingne takes a dig at her age in a rib-tickling video: Watch
Jessica Alba expresses her elation over 20 million followers on Instagram: Watch

Jessica Alba expresses her elation over 20 million followers on Instagram: Watch
Ozzy Osbourne announces to retire from touring due to health reasons

Ozzy Osbourne announces to retire from touring due to health reasons
Academy won’t disqualify Andrea Riseborough from her Oscar nomination

Academy won’t disqualify Andrea Riseborough from her Oscar nomination
Paul Rudd opens up about secret tip to his youthful appearance

Paul Rudd opens up about secret tip to his youthful appearance
Sarah Jessica Parker shares two cents on ‘ageing’

Sarah Jessica Parker shares two cents on ‘ageing’
Gabrielle Union discloses she loathes ‘phone calls’ on Drew Barrymore Show

Gabrielle Union discloses she loathes ‘phone calls’ on Drew Barrymore Show