Harrison Ford raves about 'Sexy' '1923' costar Helen Mirren: She's 'Remarkable'

Harrison Ford couldn't stop himself from raving about 1923 costar Helen Mirren.

On Wednesday, February 1, Harrison Ford, who appears in the Yellowstone spinoff series, 1923, raved about his costar Helen Mirren on the late show.

As per People, Ford told host Stephen Colbert that Mirren was a "big draw" for him to sign on the Paramount+ show.

Colbert pulled a picture of Ford, 80, and Mirren, 77, on the set of their 1986's The Mosquito Coast.

"Sexy and still sexy," the late-night host raved, as Ford, grinning, replied, "She's still sexy," to an eruption of cheers from the in-studio audience.

The Star Wars actor praised Mirren for her acting in the series, "It's been remarkable to watch her."

He continued "There's a lot of physical action, and she just jumps right in and does stuff you don't imagine Helen Mirren would do. Dame Helen Mirren."







