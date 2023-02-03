Prince Harry wants Diana chasing paps 'in jail': 'Who sent them?'

Prince Harry admits he wanted to see press members behind the bars.



The Duke of Sussex, in his autobiography, talks about how his mother was chased into the Paris tunnel by the paparazzi before she breathed her final breath.

Expressing his emotions, Harry writes in memoir 'Spare': "Why were those paps not more roundly blamed? Why were they not in jail? Who sent them? And why were they not in jail? Why indeed—unless corruption and cover-ups were the order of the day?"



Speaking about himself and elder brother Prince William: "We were united on all these points, and also on next steps. We’d issue a statement, jointly call for the inquiry to be reopened. Maybe hold a press conference. We were talked out of it by the powers that be."



Princess Diana passed away in a car accident in 1997. She left behind sons PricneWilliam and Prince Harry.