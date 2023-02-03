 
Prince William’s astrology chart extremely similar to Queen Elizabeth

Prince of Wales, Prince William’s astrology chart is extremely similar to his grandmother late Queen Elizabeth II, a pop culture astrologer has disclosed.

Astrologer Kyle Thomas took a look at the birth chart of Prince William, heir to the throne, and revealed that his “jaw dropped” when he saw William’s birth chart, and this was the same reaction he had when he looked at Queen Elizabeth II’s birth chart.

The Express UK quoted Kyle Thomas as saying that Prince William will be “seen as a visionary” and can “lead and command” similarly to the late Queen.

The astrologer further said about Prince William that British monarch King Charles will experience “great change” and the Prince of Wales and his wife Kate Middleton will “play a key factor”.

